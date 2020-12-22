Several areas in Seria and the whole of Mukim Kuala Belait and Mukim Kuala Balai will receive yellowish water following media filter repair and replacement works on tank 5 and 7 at the Seria Water Treatment Plant.

According to the media release by the Public Works Department, Ministry of Development, the disruption is also due to the high water level at Sungai Badas, leading to high colouration. The repair and replacement works will take 3 months and will be carried out on a scheduled basis.

The Public Works Department has taken each measure to address the yellowish water issue as soon as possible and ensure the water supply produced from the Seria Water Treatment Plant is according to the World Health Organization's guideline. Members of the public are advised to use water prudently. For any complaint or water tanker services, contact Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei