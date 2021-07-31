Parts of Brunei Muara District are currently experiencing yellowish coloured water as well as water supply disruptions, especially on high ground.

The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release informed that the quality of raw water at the Tutong River is still unsatisfactory due to its high level of colour or dark, which is blackness due to the increased content of minerals and organic matter. In this regard, a number of specific operations have been carried out to address the issue. However, the operation has caused water supply disruptions or low water pressure at some areas, especially on high ground.

Meanwhile, water supply disruptions will also occur in some areas of Brunei Muara District. Among the affected areas are Kampung Subok, part of Kampung Kota Batu, Kampung Kiarong, Kampung Lumapas, Kampung Tumasek, Lambak Kanan and the surrounding areas.

In this regard, the Public Works Department has provided blue water tanks in the affected areas. Among them are the Tasik Sarubing Recreation Park, Kampung Belimbing Subok Mosque, and JAPEM Flat Welfare Home in Belimbing Subok. For the RPN Lambak Kanan area, blue water tanks are also provided at Jalan 49, 64 and Jalan Sebelas, near Dato Marsal Primary School, the Police Station near Jalan 77 Community Hall, RPN Lambak Kanan Mosque and near the Co-Curriculum Education Department. For clean water supply via tankers as well as complaints or issues of yellowish water, contact Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei