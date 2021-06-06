The quality of Tutong river raw water for the past few days has been inconsistent, containing a high level Colour Unit or high or dark colour. The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development informed the matter in its statement on the issue of yellowish water in many areas at this time.

However, the Bukit Barun water treatment plant is increasing desludging operations to reduce floc and prevent the water filtration system from clogging. This operation caused disruptions in the water supply or low water pressure especially for those on high ground. The Public Works Department is enhancing efforts to tackle the issue by implementing various operational works.

The public are advised to ensure the cleanliness of their water tanks and filter by doing routine flushing and backwashing.

For clean water supply via tankers or any complaints, contact Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei