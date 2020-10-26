Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah through the efforts of the Yayasan volunteers held a Roadshow to Higher Education Institutions and districts until the 30th of November 2020. This is to attract the interest of undergraduates and the public towards the Yayasan Volunteer Programme.

A briefing on the Yayasan Volunteer Programme was presented by Dayangku Hajah Asiah binti Pengiran Haji Damit, Data Management and Volunteers Officer. The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College was the roadshow's first destination and will be extended to other selected districts. The roadshow aimed to involve youths in charitable and community works to produce youths who are professional, excellent and committed in contributing their energy and ideas through projects and activities organised by Yayasan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei