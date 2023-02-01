XRPayNet & Kunstbrug Art Gallery Launch Flags of the World NFT

Featuring hand-painted artwork in partnership with Paul Smidt, the owner of the world’s first physical NFT art gallery.

Flags Of The World NFT

LONDON, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XRPayNet is thrilled to announce the launch of their new Flags of the World NFT collection, featuring 11 stunning flags from different countries. These NFTs, created by artist Paul Smidt of Kunstbrug (the world’s first physical NFT art gallery), offer collectors the chance to own a unique piece of digital and physical art that represents their country or one of their choosing. Each NFT showcases a high-quality, hand-painted, textured version of the flag.

To celebrate the release of this exciting new product, XRPayNet held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Kunstbrug gallery in the Netherlands yesterday, where the NFTs are currently on display. This event allowed fans and collectors to meet Paul Smidt and see the Flags of the World NFT series in person.

XRPayNet is dedicated to building a payment system that is accessible to all, regardless of their country, race, or religion. Their Flags of the World NFT collection is just one example of this commitment, as it celebrates the diverse cultures and nationalities of the world through breathtaking, hand-painted art.

The Flags of the World NFT collection is now available for purchase at onXRP.com, and the auction has started. Whether a proud patriot or simply a fan of art, this is an NFT collection that should not be missed. To learn more about the Flags of the World NFT collection and the list of owner benefits, visit their website at www.xrpaynet.com/nft.

About XRPayNet:

XRPayNet is one of the fastest-growing brands in the cryptocurrency industry. They aim to facilitate converting consumer crypto payments made to businesses into their preferred conventional currency. They will do so through their card and mobile application, allowing businesses to continue using their existing payment processing systems, making the Crypto to Fiat payment process seamless.

Their mobile application, which is currently available for download here on iOS and Android, provides a method of exchange with 90,000 trading pairs available, it gives users the ability to Buy, Sell, Store, Track and Spend with complete Freedom. They will also offer “Buy Now – Pay Later”, a first in the crypto industry.

For more info, please visit: https://xrpaynet.com.

