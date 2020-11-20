Apart from prioritising the aspect of land use planning to establish quality development and environment, coordination of development regulations found in other stakeholder and related agencies, it should be given appropriate attention so that it is consistent. Stakeholder agencies need to ensure the regulations used are relevant and sufficient to tackle existing and future development issues. This includes efforts to implement united enforcement as well as actions that should be taken on developments that do not comply with regulations to avoid any confusion among the public due to overlapping of jurisdiction with parties with their respective interests. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Engineer Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development made the speech at the World Town Planning Day 2020 celebration. Yang Berhormat added, awareness and understanding of the regulations enforced including the main objective of why the regulation is introduced is very important in together contributing towards establishing quality and safe environment development.

Yang Berhormat said that in this regard, as of next year, 2021, the Department of Town and Country Planning will start to implement the issuance of compound fines on any developments that do not comply with regulations, in line with the requirements of the Town and Country Planning Regulations, Composition of Offences, 2018, whereby offences which can be compounded are for offences under Section 23, Town and Country Planning Regulations, 2015 of which every offence will be issued a fine of not more than 500 dollars. Yang Berhormat hoped that with the regulation's enforcement, it will be implemented comprehensively and equally for mutual good specifically in establishing a development environment that is organised, safe and beneficial to the public.

At the function, two new planning guideline books and a planning supplementary guideline was launched, each titled Planning Guidelines and Standards for the Strata Division and Amalgamation, Planning guidelines and Standards for Development of Schools and Childcare Centres as well as Planning Supplementary Guideline for Strata Development, Housing. This year's celebration theme 'Quality environment Through Planned and Integrated Development' among other matters emphasised on the importance of ensuring development to be built will be able to be coordinated in a united and planned manner. Also present were Dato Seri Paduka Architek Awang Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development and members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei