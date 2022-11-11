World Scout Badge Presentation Ceremony

​The Tutong District Scout Association held a World Scout Membership Badge Presentation Ceremony for scout leaders in two schools in the Tutong District and adult scout leaders from the Tutong District Scout Association Headquarters. The ceremony took place at the Tutong District Youth Centre, 11th November morning.

16 scout members received their world scout bureau membership badge. The badges were presented by Awang Haji Mohd Sufian bin Haji Abd Karim, Commissioner of the Tutong District Scouts Association and Dayang Loo Shee Yun, Chung Hwa Kiudang Primary School Scouts Group Chairperson.

Source: Radio Television Brunei