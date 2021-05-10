The Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society is urged to prepare a long-term action plan to provide volunteers skilled in various fields. The Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office said that the young generation needs to be more pro-active so that the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society remains a humanitarian organisation that not only plays a role in providing humanitarian aid at the international level but also represent the country at regional and international levels.

Speaking at the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day Celebration, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud fully supports the establishment of the internationally known Civil Emergency Response Team – CERT set up to act as a catalyst to government agencies related to assisting the handling of emergency aid actions such as disaster management and pandemic control.

The function also saw the launch of the Community Ambulance Service. It covers free transportation service for senior citizens, people with special needs and underprivileged families to attend appointments at health centres, obtaining medicine and transportation assistance in picking up and sending diabetic patients for dialysis treatment.

Also held was the handover of the new logo for the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Cadets under the supervision of the Co-Curriculum Education Department, Ministry of Education. The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day celebration ran concurrently with the 73rd anniversary celebration of the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society themed, Empowering Community Well-Being.

Source: Radio Television Brunei