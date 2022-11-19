World Ozone Day Roadshow

Brunei Darussalam has succeeded in reducing over sixty-one percent of the baseline set in the Montreal Protocol. The matter was outlined by the Permanent Secretary for Planning, Land Use and Environment at the Ministry of Development during the ‘Ozone For All’ Ceremony in conjunction with World Ozone Day 2022 organized by the Ministry of Development, 19th November morning. The Montreal Protocol has found that alternative gas used to replace ozone-depleting substances have high global warming potential and can cause negative effects on the climate.

Doctor Dayang Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak further stated Brunei Darussalam is the first country in Southeast Asia to produce the guideline handbook which contains Best Practices for handling and management of flammable gases.

The ceremony continued with the inauguration of the ‘Ozone for All’ roadshow and the launch of the Guideline for Safe Handling of Low-Global Warming Potential, GWP Flammable Refrigerants as well as the prize presentation to the winners of the ‘Asia-Pacific Regional Ozone 2 Climate’ Art Contest. The roadshow is open to the public until the 20th November, from 10 in the morning to 10 at night at Times Square Shopping Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei