Brunei Darussalam is very concerned and pays serious attention to climate change and its effects. Realising the issue’s importance, the country supports integrated efforts at all levels in handling and controlling climate change to support the Green Protocol Initiatives through the Whole-of-Nation Approach. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications outlined this in a message in conjunction with World Meteorological Day 2021.

The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications through Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department, BDMD will continue to strengthen cooperation with the various parties at the national, regional and international levels. BDMD as the national meteorological agency has produced a climate projection report for Brunei Darussalam which is the result of cooperation with the United Kingdom’s Meteorological Office Hadley Centre. The report indicates an increase in the trend of average surface air temperature of zero point four Celsius every year for the next 30 years. The result of the study is hoped to assist stakeholder agencies in plans, policies and actions for overcoming the effects of climate change.

World Meteorological Day is celebrated annually on the 23rd of March and this year the theme is ‘The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather’, The theme celebrates the focus of World Meteorological Organisation, WMO, connecting the oceans, climate and weather into the Earth’s System in line with the beginning of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, 2021-2030′. The celebration is in appreciation of the important contributions by National Meteorological and Hydrology Services in ensuring the safety and well-being of communities throughout the world.

Source: Radio Television Brunei