​The Ministry of Health organised the World Mental Health Day 2020 celebration yesterday morning as part of the efforts to raise awareness on the importance of mental health to the public. The event was held at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital in the capital.

It was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. The celebration aimed to raise awareness on ways to tackle mental health crisis and share information as well as advice on mental health. Apart from that, the celebration also aimed to raise awareness on the importance of getting support, help and early treatment for mental health crisis. Also present were Awang Haji Abdul Manap bin Othman, Permanent Secretary and Doctor Haji Zulaidi bin Haji Abdul Latif, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei