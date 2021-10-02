A new initiative to commemorate the World Maritime Day by lighting the IMO building in London, United Kingdom with blue lights are carried out starting this year. The Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam, MPABD lit five of its buildings with blue lights on 30th September.

The buildings are MPABD Headquarters, Muara Coastal Signal Station, MPABD Marine and Port Department Building, MPABD Lumut Lighthouse and MPABD Kuala Belait were lit with blue lights as a sign of unity and support to the maritime and shipping community. The initiative is among the efforts to unite the maritime community as well as raise public awareness on the importance and contribution of the shipping industry. This year’s World Maritime Day which carries the theme, Seafarers: at the core of shipping’s future, aims to highlight the significant role seafarers play not only in the near future but continues into the future.

Source: Radio Television Brunei