One of the most important components in empowering primary care facilities to integrate ear and hearing care is to provide relevant skills through training as recommended by the World Health Organization. In this regard, the Ministry of Health through collaboration between the Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Basic Health Services and Nursing Services is establishing the training programme curriculum of Aural care for nurses in the community, which is hoped will become a reality as a commitment to generate missions under the World Health Organization. The Minister of Health explained the matter in a message in conjunction with the World Hearing Day celebration 2023.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar further explained that in Brunei Darussalam, more than 60 percent of ear and hearing problems can be dealt with at the primary health care level. Statistics obtained between 2021 and 2022 from the Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital show that a total of 1,980 patients with ear problems were referred from clinics or health centres to Otorhinolaryngology specialist clinics, with 4 problems that are often experienced by the patient is the problem of earwax, objects in the ear, ear infection and hearing loss.

According to the Minister of Health, prevention of hearing loss is important throughout life, starting from the development of the child in the womb until reaching the golden age. The majority of the causes of hearing loss can be prevented with effective implementation strategies such as immunization programmes, maternal and child health care programmes, early detection and treatment for ear problems. With the theme “Ear and hearing care for all! Let’s make it a reality”, it emphasizes the importance of integrating ear and hearing care into primary care.

Source: Radio Television Brunei