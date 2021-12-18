Baiduri Bank was awarded the Best Mobile Banking App award for the second consecutive year in the World Finance Digital Banking Awards 2021.

According to the World Finance, the shift to digital was catalysed by the global pandemic. In the wake of volatile conditions caused by the health crisis, more organisations were indirectly forced to go digital or improve their digital offering. For 2021, in the context of Brunei specifically, Baiduri Bank introduced a new feature to the b.Digital app which allowed its customers to donate to the national fund set up to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

For more information and a full list of features for Baiduri b.Digital Personal, visit the website at ‘www.baiduri.com‘. The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Source: Radio Television Brunei