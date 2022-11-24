World Children’s Day Celebration

80 children comprised 40 children from the Children Development Centre, CDC and 40 from the Children’s Cancer Foundation, YASKA were feted in a ceremony in conjunction with the World Children’s Day. The ceremony took place at Dewan Al-Afiah, Ministry of Health, yesterday afternoon.

Present was Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin binti Haji Johari, Permanent Secretary for Community at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The ceremony ran concurrently with souvenirs presentation collected from Imagine Sendirian Berhad and the Department of Community Development, JAPEM. Among the recipients were children treated in wards 28 and 29, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. The World Children’s Day is celebrated every 20th November globally to together celebrate the children of the world including Brunei Darussalam

