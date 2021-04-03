The 2nd of April was declared as World Autism Awareness Day by the United Nations, UN General Assembly. In this regard, the SMARTER Brunei celebrated the 14th World Autism Awareness Day, WAAD. The ceremony took place at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Bridge in the capital.

At the ceremony, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development, and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports launched the WAAD by lighting up the bridge. The function ran concurrently with the launching of SMARTER Brunei’s 14th edition online newsletter, E-Pitah. Also present were Dato Seri Paduka Architect Awang Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development and Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei