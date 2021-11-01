Investment to accelerate Workplace Options’ strategy of rapid growth and innovation

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workplace Options (WPO), a leading independent wellbeing provider headquartered in Raleigh, NC, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement with WindRose Health Investors, LLC, (“WindRose”) a private equity firm specializing in healthcare. Workplace Options is responsible for the emotional, practical, and physical wellbeing support of more than 75 million employees in 200 countries and territories.

“WPO sought out a like-minded partner who could further accelerate the Company’s innovation and growth initiatives, which include an expanded global footprint and increased market share in key areas,” shared Dean Debnam, who is stepping down as WPO’s Chairman of the Board. “WindRose’s investment underscores that WPO is well positioned for growth at a time when demand for employee wellbeing support has never been higher.”

Alan King, who will continue in his role as WPO’s President and CEO, added that “WindRose’s depth of capabilities, expertise, reputation, and financial backing allow us to broaden our reach in current markets and extend into new ones. We are now better equipped to deliver the innovative solutions needed to support the post-pandemic workplace.”

“Workplace Options has a long runway for future growth led by its talented team,” said Oliver Moses, Managing Partner of WindRose. “We look forward to shared success as we support the Company’s rapid growth trajectory.”

WPO’s existing management team will continue to lead the Company and remain active shareholders going forward.

About Workplace Options

Workplace Options helps employees balance their work, family, and personal needs to become healthier, happier, and more productive, both personally and professionally. The company’s world-class employee support, effectiveness, and wellbeing services provide information, resources, referrals, and consultation on a variety of issues ranging from dependent care and stress management to clinical services and wellness programs.

Drawing from an international network of credentialed providers and professionals, Workplace Options is the world’s largest integrated employee support and work-life services provider. Service centers in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Portugal, France, Belgium, UAE, Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Indonesia support more than 75 million employees across 116,000 organizations and more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit www.workplaceoptions.com

About WindRose

WindRose Health Investors, LLC (“WindRose”) makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $1.2 billion in investments and is currently investing out of its fifth fund. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email WindRose at info@windrose.com.

