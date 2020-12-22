Members of the Legislative Council yesterday morning visited the Postal Services Department at the Post Office, Mail Processing Centre, MPC, in Old Airport, Berakas.

Through the working visit, the delegation was able to get to know further the services provided by the Post Office. The delegation also visited the eKadaiBrunei - Exhibition of SME Logistics Partner EMS Poslaju held at the lobby of the MPC. The Postal Services Department acts as a logistic shareholder and with the eKadaiBrunei service, the department also provided Domestic Poslaju service and International EMS SpeedPost. Members of the Legislative Council also visited the Outgoing and Incoming Mail Quarterly Statistics for 2020. Also present was Awang Haji Mohammad Nazri bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications.

Source: Radio Television Brunei