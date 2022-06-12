3 officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs left for a working visit and muzakarah to the Hashimite Government of Jordan and the Sultanate of Oman, 10th June.

The Working Visit and Muzakarah aims to strengthen and expand existing cooperation and support initiatives, as well as establish international partnerships with institutions and language centres from the Hashimite Government of Jordan and the Sultanate of Oman, especially in the field of teaching and learning Arabic.

Source: Radio Television Brunei