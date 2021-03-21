Syarikat Kilang Papan Batang Mitus Sendirian Berhad were crowned as champion of the Wooden Furniture Making Competition for category A and B. Held for the very first time in conjunction with the International Day of Forests 2021, the competition aimed to promote local wood products specifically wood furniture, and highlight carpentry creativity from companies and industries in the country’s wood industry. The prize presentation ceremony took place yesterday afternoon at the Atrium, Airport Mall in Berakas.

Prizes were presented by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. The competition focused on producing wooden furniture of quality, marketable and affordable. Among those present, Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

Source: Radio Television Brunei