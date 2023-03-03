Wira Fajar Youth Programme

Aside from strong in religion and faith, education also vital in making the Wawasan Brunei 2035 a success. The matter was among touched in a Pre-Dawn Talk during the Wira Fajar Mass Fardu Subuh Prayer Youth Programme at the Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque in Bangar Town yesterday morning.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The programme was highlighted with a mass Fardu Subuh prayer and a short talk titled ”Menjayakan Wawasan Negara” or Achieving the National Vision delivered by Awang Haji Hazimin bin Haji Metali, Religious Development Officer. The talk explained that education is not a short process as it will go through several processes including nurturing individual moral from childhood to adulthood that can foster the spirit of self-confidence.

Source: Radio Television Brunei