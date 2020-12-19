Educating the youth to perform mass prayers at the mosque is among the objectives of Wira Fajar for Youth Mass Subuh Prayer Programme at Kampung Batu Apoi Mosque in Temburong. The programme was joined by youth, member of mosque takmir committee, government officers and residents around Kampung Batu Apoi.

The Programme was organised by the Youth and Sports Department of Temburong District, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports with the cooperation of Mosque Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs as well as mosque youths. It was held early yesterday morning and was attended by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also present was Member of the Legislative Council. A religious talk entitled 'Tahun Baru Dalam Perspektif Islam' or New Year in the Perspective of Islam was delivered by Awang Hilman bin Haji Salim, Director of Research Centre for Fiqh Al-Usrah, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB.

Source: Radio Television Brunei