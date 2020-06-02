BALTIMORE, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WillScot Corporation (“WillScot”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual meetings with investors during Stifel’s 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. The meetings are by appointment only and will take place on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies. WillScot trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from approximately 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 150,000 modular space and portable storage units.

