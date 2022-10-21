WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022

PHOENIX, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close.

Chief Executive Officer Brad Soultz and President and Chief Financial Officer Tim Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live call by phone, use the following link: https://register.vevent.com/ register/ BI099db532a3254e9db65c846dcc68 cbdb. You will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website www.willscotmobilemini.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 280 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi

nick.girardi@ willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Taylor

jetaylor@willscotmobilemini. com

