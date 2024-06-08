WHO Reports 1.6 Million Daily Illnesses Due to Unsafe Food, Highlights Vulnerability of Children

GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) disclosed on Friday that approximately 1.6 million people globally suffer from illnesses related to consuming unsafe food each day, with a significant impact on children under five.

According to Philippines News Agency, the WHO's head of nutrition and food safety, who spoke at a UN press briefing on World Food Safety Day, children under the age of five are disproportionately affected, bearing 40% of the foodborne disease burden. Branca emphasized the potential for local food safety issues to rapidly escalate into global crises, as food safety hazards know no borders. He called on governments to prioritize food safety in their national health security plans and to advance integrated surveillance systems that span animal, environmental, and human health sectors.

The briefing also featured comments from Markus Lipp, a senior food safety officer at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), who reiterated the fundamental role of safe food in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Lipp outlined how safe food practices are crucial not only for health but also for economic development and poverty alleviation, particularly in rural areas. "Safe and sustainable agrifood systems are key to a healthy life and can enhance market access and productivity," Lipp stated.

Lipp further noted that improving food safety is essential for reducing child mortality and safeguarding public health, stressing the importance of international cooperation in promoting food safety standards to protect vulnerable populations, especially young children.