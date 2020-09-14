Secondhand clothing, accessory app Phubber has received an investment from a WhatsApp developer and shareholder Eugene Fuchsman, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Phubber is a digital marketplace that connects people who want to buy and sell clothes and accessories.

This is a platform where you can discover Georgian designers collections, vintage pieces, mass-market brands outlets, authentic brands and pre-loved items”, its webpage says.

With the new investment, Phubber will aim to reach international markets.

