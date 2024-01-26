West Visayas State University Aims to Become Visayas Hub for Health Professions

ILOILO CITY - West Visayas State University (WVSU) is setting its sights on expanding its health-related academic offerings as it aims to establish itself as a center of excellence for health professions in the Visayas region. Dr. Joselito Villaruz, who was recently sworn in for his second term as the university's president, shared plans to introduce new programs such as laboratory science, medical technology, physical therapy, and occupational therapy.

According to Philippines News Agency, the development of these programs is being approached methodically, with preliminary preparations already underway for potential offerings like a laboratory science or medical technology program. However, the launch of new programs is contingent upon approval from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), emphasizing the need for compliance with regulatory requirements.

In an effort to innovate medical education, WVSU is also exploring the introduction of an Accelerated Pathway for Medicine program, designed to shorten the traditional medical training period. Modeled after the University of the Philippines Manila's Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine (INTARMED) Program, this initiative aims to reduce the duration of medical education, including internship, from nine to seven years for selected universities with outstanding licensure examination performance and adequate resources.

WVSU currently offers a four-year medicine program with a capacity to enroll up to 160 students annually, an increase from the previous limit of 120 students, thanks to government support. The university has a commendable track record in licensure examinations, boasting 23 topnotchers in nursing and four in medicine.

During his first term, Villaruz successfully initiated chemistry and dentistry programs. Additionally, the university is set to graduate its first batch of students from the College Law Juris Doctor Program this year, with plans for these graduates to take the bar exam early next year.

A notable development for the university is the groundbreaking of a smart building for the College of Law, a project supported by First Lady Louise 'Liza' Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez. The new four-story green building, funded with a PHP400 million allocation from the 2024 General Appropriations Act, will feature modern facilities such as theater-type air-conditioned classrooms, moot courtrooms, and a library, all designed to enhance the learning environment for law students.

The construction of the College of Law's smart building is expected to be completed in 458 days, marking a significant milestone in WVSU's ongoing efforts to expand and improve its academic programs and facilities.