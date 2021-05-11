The welfare and well-being of children with special needs are also receiving attention from various parties. Yesterday morning, the Group of Wives of Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Deputy Permanent Secretaries and Associate Members handed over contributions to Smarter Brunei.

Datin Hajah Maimuna binti Haji Mohammed, wife of the Minister of Energy handed over a contribution of $2,000 to Pengiran Zamri bin Pengiran Haji Bujang, President of Smarter Brunei. The event took place at Smarter Baca Gift Centre in Kampung Sungai Hanching.

Source: Radio Television Brunei