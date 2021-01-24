​Al-Quran is Kalamullah or Allah’s words and the greatest miracle bestowed upon Prophet Muhammad Muhammad Sallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam. It is the source of the basic essentials of any form of education, especially religious teachings. It is also guidance in life as a society and in implementing the duties and trust as the Khalifah or Caliphs of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala, the leaders of the Muslim ummah who carry out Allah’s orders and decrees in this world. Awang Haji Mohd. Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent For Policy and Religion at the Ministry of Religious Affairs underscored the matter during the Enrolment of New Students at Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute for the 1442H/2021 Session yesterday morning.

In a speech, the Deputy Permanent Secretary said Muslims are well-known as an ummah or a nation who are safeguard Al-Quran. It is done in various ways including through memorising its contents and teachings. Memorising Al-Quran means a person is always reciting the Kalamullah and for this the Huffaz or Memorisers will be placed in the highest level of Heaven.

Meanwhile, the Acting Principal of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute advised the new students to be sincere in memorising Al-Quran in the name of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. Pengiran Haji Amiruddin bin Pengiran Haji Damit also advised them to be loyal to their parents and teachers. They should be patient and most importantly perform the five daily prayers always.

The ceremony continued with the presentation of Mushaf Al-Quran to the students. 82 new students have been accepted by the institute this year. They comprise 41 boys and 41 girls. The ceremony was the climax of the 6-day Ta’aruf or Orientation Week that began on Monday.

Source: Radio Television Brunei