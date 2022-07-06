Global Telco plans to list an SPV holding a percentage of its stock on a US Stock Exchange. Significant interest is being generated due to its “Metaverse” Payments Platform and its potentially Crypto & Stablecoin-replacing “TUVs” – its fully functional and 100%-secured Multicurrency Global Digital Currency and CBDC equivalents

WM Platform 2 Recommencing Unrestricted Global Operations

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Telephony Provider Webtel.mobi (“WM”) is planning to list an SPV holding a percentage of its shares on a US Stock Exchange. Significant interest is being generated both because of the wide range of products and services provided globally by WM’s AI-controlled “Metaverse” Platform, and the potential volumes in this market sector.

Although WM does not refer to its Platform as being a “Metaverse” Platform, but rather as a “Whole Market” Platform, commentators have increasingly referred to it as a Metaverse. This is because its multiple Systems cover virtually the entire global market of payment and transfer transactions, across all industries and sectors, in all countries and markets worldwide. It is also due to its provision of 100%-secured Multicurrency Digital Currency and CBDC equivalents (called “TUVs”), and its AI-controlled “VSMP” business model – whereby any persons or entities worldwide can acquire a Virtual WM Platform for their own application.

Multitrillion Dollar Metaverse Market Predictions

Some experts regard WM’s Global Multicurrency Digital Currency and CBDC equivalents as a potential replacement for Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins, while others view its TITAN Global Account Number and ICLM Transfer System as a proven alternative to the global SWIFT System. Those products, combined with the company’s close-to-zero running costs and its multi-spectrum Global Telecommunications System and Global Online & Offline Payments Systems across all sectors and industries – in what the world’s largest banks and financial services companies are describing as the world’s largest market – are what is generating the significant interest in WM and its planned SPV listing.

According to some of the biggest names in Finance and business internationally, the “Metaverse” Market is the largest market that has existed to date. Firms such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, HSBC and Citi have stated it is a USD 8 Trillion to USD 13 Trillion market, while other major firms such as KPMG have stated that estimates of the market’s size are conservative.

Among the suite of WM’s “Metaverse” (or “Whole Market”) products, services and utilities in this Multitrillion Dollar Market are the following:

WM’s Global AI-Controlled Telecommunications Platform

The “Specialized Mobile and Landline System” : For ultra-low cost Mobile and Landline calls and Mobile Texts to, from, and in all countries worldwide from all Mobile and Fixed-Line Telephones. The Telecommunications Infrastructure and Platform is the Platform through which all its other Converged Services are delivered.

The : For ultra-low cost Mobile and Landline calls and Mobile Texts to, from, and in all countries worldwide from all Mobile and Fixed-Line Telephones. The Telecommunications Infrastructure and Platform is the Platform through which all its other Converged Services are delivered. WM’s Global AI-Controlled Digital Currency equivalent – also a Global Wholesale and Retail CBDC equivalent

The “TUV System” : The Company provides three types of TUV: The Standard TUV : A Global, Multicurrency Digital Currency equivalent and CBDC equivalent. It is instantly transferrable for transfers and payments, convertible between currencies, and redeemable to bank accounts or kiosks – secured for 100% of the face value currency in funds to that amount. The Secured TUV : This has all the characteristics of the Standard TUV, but is additionally secured for 100% of the face value currency in physical gold to that amount. This aspect – together with its capacity for its conversion between currencies – further protects against currency depreciation / currency crashes and inflation. The Smart TUV : A fully Owner-Programmable version of a Standard or Secured TUV – which renders most existing forms of transaction contracts and intermediaries redundant as the Programmable Currency itself regulates Performance and Payments during, and for all transaction types, durations and circumstances.

The : The Company provides three types of TUV:

WM’s Global AI-Controlled Multicurrency Account and Account Number System

The “TITAN System” and “ITAN Account Numbers”: A global unitary and centrally-controlled Account Number and Accounts system, with free multicurrency account wallets for receipt and storage of multicurrency loads, transfers and payments, using stored credit within the WM Members-Only Closed Loop System and ecosystem.

WM’s Global AI-Controlled Online and Offline Payments Systems

The “ICLM Payments System”: A global unitary and centrally-controlled Online and Offline Multicurrency Payments System that enables instant Multicurrency Payments and Payment-receipt – including instant Remitter-controlled FX Conversions and instant System-controlled processing and settlement – worldwide, 24/7/365, within the WM Members-Only Closed Loop System and ecosystem.

WM’s Global AI-Controlled Transfer System

The “ICLM Transfers System”: A global unitary and centrally-controlled Multicurrency Transfer System that enables instant Multicurrency Transfers and Transfer-receipt – including instant Transferor-controlled FX Conversions and instant System-controlled processing and settlement – worldwide, 24/7/365, within the WM Members-Only Closed Loop System and ecosystem.

WM’s Global AI-Controlled Currency Swap System

The “Currency Swap”: A global Pure Peer to Peer (“PP2P”) Multicurrency Currency Swap system. It enables Members to carry out instant Currency Swaps directly between each other, at exchange rates negotiated between themselves, outside of the Global FX Market and its bank-set rates.

WM’s Global AI-Controlled Zero-Cost Marketing, Support and Fulfilment Models

The “VSMP” or “Virtual Specialized Mobile Provider System”. This System brings about a close-to-zero-cost Global Operating Model through the utilization of AI-controlled 21st Century technological and communication capacities, via which all and any Member-based, Commercial or other organizations worldwide obtain their own version of the WM System and Platforms free, and utilize it for their own revenue-generation.

WM’s Global AI-Controlled Zero-Cost KYC and AML Model

This System is the most advanced and safe global KYC and AML system currently operational internationally, whereby full KYC and AML processes are applied and reverified by qualified Attorneys and/or Notaries worldwide on all WM or WM-Affiliate (VSMP) Members prior to their being able to utilize many of WM’s Members-Only Closed Loop Platforms and Facilities.

WM’s Global AI-Controlled Clearing System

The AI-controlled WM System in its Converged Totality. This realizes and has brought into being a fully-functional version of John Maynard Keynes’ “International Clearing Union” (wherein the TUV realizes and brings into being Keynes’ envisaged “Bancor” instrument).

The solution for the Unbanked Market and a benign Cash-Replacement

The WM System in its totality also provides the first fully-functional and fully-operational global product that brings the Unbanked and/or Underbanked markets fully into the 21st Century Digital Economy, and simultaneously provides a workable and working system that replaces cash without infringing on peoples’ privacy or rights.

The WM services are difficult for incumbents to compete against, because they function at faster speeds and higher levels of security than any other similar services, are Pure-Peer-to-Peer (“PP2P”) without intermediaries, and – most importantly – are provided either free of charge or at ultra-low costs.

WM is able to provide its Converged services – including in-house instant processing, settlement, Real Time Gross Settlement and Payment versus Payment services – at zero cost or ultra-low costs because they all function via / off its Telephony Systems, Services and Platforms. As such, they function at zero additional cost to WM.

All of WM’s Systems, Platforms, Facilities, Products and Services were fully tested, due diligenced and proven in over eight years of fully-operational Restricted Global Operations to a restricted number of Members with its Platform 1. The results of that testing were then fed into the rebuild of WM’s Refined Platform 2.

WM’s Platform 2 is now fully completed, tested and ready to recommence Unrestricted Global Operations, and already has Global Affiliates with over 288 Million Members within them.

WM is listing the SPV on a US Retail Stock Exchange to open use of its Secured and Smart TUVs to a wider group of people. This is because for an initial period, although the Standard TUV will be available to all WM Members, the Secured TUV and Smart TUV will only be available for acquisition and use by members who are WM Shareholders and Shareholders of the SPV to be listed in the US. WM’s shares are not available to the public, so the SPV listing is a way to enable wider spread of accessibility to these specialized TUVs. This will also give some of WM’s early investors an opportunity to acquire some liquidity for their WM shares – which will form the asset of the SPV.

The Company is listing the SPV prior to its Recommencement of Unrestricted Global Operations. This is because its experience from its eight years of previous Global Operations with Platform 1 showed that even with full AI-control of the System, Global Operations (all countries and territories) as opposed to International or Multinational Operations (some countries or many countries) is so vast on a 24/7/365 basis, that it will leave no time for the listing once it is recommenced.

WM itself is not listing because it does not require funding to progress its Global Operations and expansion. Its build, development, operational and other costs were covered by its founders and a small group of private shareholders, and it has no debts and no institutional funding or institutional shareholders. This is also why although WM was previously granted Eligibility by the United Kingdom Listing Authority and the Primary Markets Team of the London Stock Exchange to carry out a Standard Listing on the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange, it declined to do so.

More information on WM is available in a redacted for public version of its most recent internal report to its private shareholders, which is attached to this article.

Resources:

WM Media Contact:

Nick Lambert: wm@thoburns.com

Research Papers on the WM System’s Converged Capacities by Professor Jan Kregel of the Levy Economics Institute:

Another Bretton Woods Reform Moment: Let us Look Seriously at the Clearing Union

http://www.levyinstitute.org/ pubs/ppb_154.pdf

Keynes’s Clearing Union is Alive and Well and Living in your Mobile Phone

http://www.levyinstitute.org/ pubs/pn_21_1.pdf

Money and Credit: Potential Expansion of the WM System

https://webtel.mobi/media/ info/money-and-credit- potential-expansion-of-the-wm- system-april-2021.pdf

New Dimensions for the TUV in the Webtel.mobi System

https://webtel.mobi/media/ info/new-dimensions-for-the- tuv-in-the-webtelmobi-system. pdf

The Economic Problem: From Barter to Commodity Money to Electronic Money

https://www.levyinstitute.org/ pubs/wp_982.pdf

Media Articles on WM:

https://webtel.mobi/info/ current-media/

Attachment:

Webtel.mobi (Holdings) Limited – Redacted Report – June 2022

WM’s urls:

https://webtel.mobi/pc (Tablets / Laptops / Desktops)

https://webtel.mobi (Smart Phones)

https://webtel.mobi/wap (Pre-Smart Mobile Phones)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 21684770-2700-4933-acd3- 5ee9b115f8b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 04a25cac-52e9-47f0-a58f- 934af21546b9

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.