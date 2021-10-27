Webtel.mobi’s Artificial Intelligence Complex Adaptive System enabled it to create the world’s first Globally Unified Digital Currency and Clearing System. It has also enabled WM to create a Globally Unified Personal Emergency Service and Disaster Warning Service – for use worldwide

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Although the Global Telephony Provider Webtel.mobi (“WM”) is most widely known as the company that developed the world’s first Globally Valid Digital Currency (the “TUV”) and Global Clearing System, it remains at its core a Telephony Company.

Moreover, WM’s Artificial Intelligence Complex Adaptive System – the system enabling its Telephony Products to be used in a Dual-Use capacity to facilitate the Global Digital Currency and Global Clearing System – provides just as much additional capacity to its Telecommunications services.

As part of its Global Community Support activities, WM has developed two emergency services it will introduce in 2022. They are:

The “Personal Emergency” Service – an Personal Emergency Request for Assistance. The “Global Emergency” Service – a Natural Disaster Early-Warning Service.

Top-level details of these services, how they function and can be accessed are as follow:

PERSONAL EMERGENCY SERVICE

Background

Every year, many people lose their lives or are injured, harmed, or go missing due to varying types of personal emergencies they find themselves in, and where they do not receive assistance in time. The types of personal emergency situations that can arise are legion, but some of the more well-known ones include:

Women who are alone, or with children, in vulnerable or dangerous situations.

Children who are in vulnerable situations or who are lost

People on adventure or other trips who find themselves trapped, lost or injured

People who are experiencing severe depression who are contemplating precipitous actions

Many other situations of personal distress or emergency

In many of these cases, the situation could have been rectified if the persons involved had a means to immediately inform a wide range of family, friends, acquaintances or emergency services of their Personal Emergency situation, request assistance, and provide an indication of where they were. WM’s Personal Emergency System has been created to provide this possibility to people in distress, or, in a situation of Personal Emergency.

How this Facility functions

Members of WM and its Affiliates (“VSMPs”) access the “Personal Emergency” facility in their WM or VSMP accounts and select all the “Contacts” they want to inform or request assistance from when they experience a Personal Emergency. Once they have completed this setup, other than the “Personal Emergency” Facility link in their Accounts, another “Immediate Emergency” link will also appear. When encountering a Personal Emergency, WM or VSMP Members need only click on the “Personal Emergency” or “Immediate Emergency” links (see the difference in function in the next paragraphs). A Personal Emergency Request for Assistance text will then be immediately sent to all persons and/or entities they selected to receive it, together with a clickable link to an online site enabling tracking and positioning of the sender’s Mobile Phone

How it functions – When there is some time available

If a person is in a situation of Personal Emergency, but there is some time (minutes) before the onset of the Personal Emergency, they go to the Personal Emergency Facility in their WM or VSMP Accounts, type in whatever message is appropriate for their situation, and then click the “Send” button. The Personal Emergency Request for Assistance message they have written will then immediately be sent, simultaneously, to their entire list of selected recipients, together with the “track me here” link to enable online positioning and tracking of the sender’s Mobile Phone.

How it functions – When there is no time available

If a person is in a situation of dire Personal Emergency, and there is no time to write anything at all, the person simply clicks on the “Immediate Emergency” link on the menu of their WM or VSMP Account, and the Personal Emergency Request for Assistance – which Members will be prompted to pre-write and insert when they set up this part of their account – will then immediately be sent, simultaneously, to their entire list of selected recipients, together with the “track me here” link to enable online positioning and tracking of the sender’s Mobile Phone.

Cost to Access and Use

The cost to access and use this Facility is zero. This is a Global Community Service. As such, it is a Free Service. Joining WM or one of its Affiliates is also free. People do not have to use the other WM Facilities to be able to join for free and utilize the Global Emergency Service for free.

Status

This Facility is already built within the WM system. It will undergo final testing, and then be made globally available, in early 2022.

Objective

The objective is to save lives and prevent harm or injury coming to people in vulnerable situations whenever possible. The best way to do this in the case of Personal Emergencies is to enable people in distress to inform a wide range of other people who care, and who can assist, of their Personal Emergency and of their location – so relevant assistance can be provided as soon as possible.

GLOBAL EMERGENCY SERVICE

Background

Every year, many people unnecessarily lose their lives, or are injured, in natural disasters such as tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes and similar events because they did not receive – or did not hear – adequate warning of the impending event. To ameliorate this situation, WM has developed a service that sends texts messages to people anywhere in the world warning them of the impending disaster, and encouraging them to take shelter. This ensures the warning messages get directly to people in time to warn them – whether they are resident in an area or there on holiday or business. This service functions from a central point at WM, but is able to reach virtually every mobile phone in every country of the world. The service will be accessible to all Members of WM or any one of its Affiliates (“VSMPs”).

How it functions – For Residents of an Area in Danger

Members of WM and/or its Affiliates (“VSMPs”), will just need to go to the “Global Emergency Service” Facility page in their WM or Accounts, tick a box to confirm they want to receive early warning by text in the event of an impending natural disaster, and confirm the area in which they are resident. In the event of an impending natural disaster, the WM System will automatically send them a warning text if they are in the area of danger, warning them of the impending natural disaster event, and encouraging them to seek shelter.

How it functions – For Visitors to an Area in Danger

For persons not resident in an area of danger, but who are temporarily visiting it on vacation or on business, all they have to do is to go to the Global Emergency System Facility page in their WM or VSMP Accounts, tick a box to confirm they want to receive an early warning by text in the event of an impending natural disaster, insert the area they will be visiting and the amount of time they will be there for. In the event of an impending natural disaster in that area, the WM System will automatically send them the warning Text – regardless of what country their Mobile Phone is registered in or from.

Cost to Access and Use

The cost to access and use this Facility is zero. This is a Global Community Service. As such, it is a Free Service. Joining WM or one of its Affiliates is also free. People do not have to use the other WM Facilities to be able to join for free and utilize the Global Emergency Service for free.

Status

This Facility is already built within the WM system. During the first half of 2022, WM will seek to integrate its systems via API with relevant warning organizations such as the NOAA’s Tsunami Warning Systems and Storm Prediction System in the US, and with similar warning systems in other countries. It will also implement systems for warnings to be transmitted to WM by other means.

Objective

The objective is to save lives and prevent injury wherever possible. The best way to do this in the case of impending natural disasters is by providing a timely warning to people in danger. A warning system of this nature functioning on a Global Basis – with the capacity to simultaneously give warning to both residents and visitors, in and from all countries worldwide – has not yet existed or been able to be set up until now, but WM’s advanced systems now make it possible.

CONCLUSION

WM’s 21st Century System has provided it with unique capacities in respect of its global commercial operations – especially its Global Digital Currency and Global Clearing System. However, with Global Capacities also come Global Responsibilities – if a company is to be a responsible member of a Global Community. These Personal Emergency and Global Emergency Systems form part of WM’s Global Social Responsibility activities, designed to be of benefit and assistance to the Global Community of people.

