The importance of investment in agriculture and the food system was among those discussed during the Webinar on the Responsibility of Investment in Agriculture and the Food System. The webinar was jointly organised by the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary General Assembly, AIPA, the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO and the International Institute for Sustainable Development, IISD.

Representing the Legislative Council to the webinar, Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @Jahari, Member of the Legislative Council. Also present was Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Jaya Dato Paduka Awang Haji Judin bin Haji Asar, Secretary to the Cabinet Ministers’ Council and Clerk to the Legislative Council. In the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional investment in agriculture is needed to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and support recovery efforts towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, SDG.

Members of Parliament play an advisory role and hold strategic positions to inform political and legal agendas as well as foster investment towards progress in agriculture. In addition, Members of Parliament also have a role in encouraging such changes and developments at the national and regional levels through the enactment of legislation and the use of budgets in ensuring accountability and effective implementation of commitments.

Source: Radio Television Brunei