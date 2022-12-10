‘Wayang Pacak’ Festival

Five documentaries on Brunei Darussalam were highlighted during a ‘Wayang Pacak’ or outdoor movie screening Festival organised by The Brunei Film Blitz. The festival was held at Bangar Town, Temburong District.

The festival was attended by Her Excellency Caryn R. McClelland, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Brunei Darussalam, and Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The festival is part of the Storytelling Documentary Film Initiative to promote the production of non-fiction films in the country. It also aims to provide an opportunity for local filmmakers to share their perspectives with the global community.

Source: Radio Television Brunei