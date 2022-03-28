The installation works of inlet and outlet pipes at the new Beribi water tank will be carried out today, 29th of March 2022, at 9 in the evening. The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release informed that the works will cause several areas to experience water supply disruption and low water pressure specifically at high areas.

The affected areas are Jalan Beribi, Jalan Bunga Jasmin, Jalan Kiarong including Simpang 14 of Kiarong Flat, Jalan Pasar Gadong, the Mall Gadong area, Duli Pengiran Muda Al- Muhtadee Billah College, Jalan Dato Ratna, Jalan Elia Fatima, Kiulap Commercial area, Kampung Kiulap and the surrounding areas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei