Mukim Sengkurong and its surrounding areas are currently experience water supply disruptions due to one of the water pump system’s control panels for the Jerudong 1 and 2 Tanks being damaged. The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release informed that the water pump system for the tanks has been restored. However, low water supply pressure still occurs especially in high areas.

In this regard, the Public Works Department would like to assure that every step has been taken to address the water supply disruption and the Department is striving to bring the water supply back to normal as soon as possible. The public is also advised to consume water prudently as well as contact Talian Darussalam 123 for clean water supply through tankers or any complaints regarding clean water supply.

Source: Radio Television Brunei