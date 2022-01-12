Several areas will experience water supply disruption or low water pressure today, the 12th of January 2022, from 9 in the evening until the work is completed.

The affected areas are Kampung Batong, Kampung Masin, Kampung Lugu National Housing Scheme, Jalan Pasir Berakas, Lambak Kanan National Housing Scheme, Mukim Lumapas, part of Mukim Pengkalan Batu, Kampung Subok, Kampung Belimbing and the surrounding areas. The disruption is due to water pipeline valve replacement works at the Bukit Barun Water Treatment Plant. For water tank supply, contact Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei