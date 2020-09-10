Repair works on a dosing pipeline at the Mengkubau Water Treatment Plant in Brunei Muara District will affect the water supply in a number of nearby areas starting last night. The disruption is due to repair works on the pipeline at the Mengkubau Water Treatment Plant. Here are the details:

Date: 9 September 2020, (Wednesday)

Time: 10:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Affected areas: Kampung Mentiri

A part of Kampung Sungai Buloh

Kampung Perpindahan Mentiri

Kampung Sungai Besar

Kampung Serdang

Kampung Sungai Bunga

Kampung Pudak

A part of Kampung Sungai Belukut

Source: Radio Television Brunei