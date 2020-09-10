Repair works on a dosing pipeline at the Mengkubau Water Treatment Plant in Brunei Muara District will affect the water supply in a number of nearby areas starting last night. The disruption is due to repair works on the pipeline at the Mengkubau Water Treatment Plant. Here are the details:
Date: 9 September 2020, (Wednesday)
Time: 10:00 PM – 1:00 AM
Affected areas: Kampung Mentiri
A part of Kampung Sungai Buloh
Kampung Perpindahan Mentiri
Kampung Sungai Besar
Kampung Serdang
Kampung Sungai Bunga
Kampung Pudak
A part of Kampung Sungai Belukut
Source: Radio Television Brunei