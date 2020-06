Several areas in the Brunei Muara District are experiencing water supply disruption or low water pressure. This is due to emergency repair on the Phase 2 main pipe located at Kilometre 113 point 2 of the Muara Tutong Highway. Here are the details.

Date: 02.6.2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 9:00 PM until works are completed

Affected areas:

– Part of Kampung Perpindahan Lambak Kanan including Spg 63 & 76 of Jalan 11, Jalan 64, Spg 262, 226 & 187 of Jalan 77

– Salambigar Industrial Site

– IBTE Nakhoda Ragam Campus

– Youth Development Centre

– Kampung Perpindahan Tanah Jambu ‘A’ & ‘B’

– Defence Academy RBAF

– Kampung Perpindahan Meragang & surrounding areas

Source: Radio Television Brunei