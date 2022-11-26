In conjunction with the 17th National Youth Day celebration that carried the theme ‘Future Ready Youth’, a ‘Warisan Kitani’ programme was held on 26th November morning, organised by the Temburong District Youth and Sports Department in collaboration with the Kampong Senukoh Consultative Council.

Among others, the programme aimed to expand the scope of knowledge about history, culture, customs, language and religion to the youth apart from fostering the spirit of unity and cooperation. The programme started with a briefing on Kampung Senukoh and followed by a demonstration of Senukoh noodle processing, and a demonstration on penyaram and kelupis making.

Source: Radio Television Brunei