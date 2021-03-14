44 participants of 3.0 Da’wah Academy have participated in the Wandering Da’ie Activity at Kampung Sibut Longhouse in Temburong.

Held in an open and relaxed atmosphere, the activity exposed the participants to religious preaching experience in the rural areas through Goodwill Activities with the non-Muslim communities. The participants were greeted by Haji Suhaili Bin Haji Badas, Acting Village Head of Kampung Sibut. 10 leaders of families residing at the res heads of families at Kampung Sibut Longhouse also received souvenirs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei