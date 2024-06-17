INGOLSTADT, Germany, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Online education is greatly appreciated for its flexible schedule and location-independent learning. However, users need a stable and fast internet connection, reliable access to study materials and reassurance that their personal data is fully protected. One digital tool which can help with solving these challenges, but is often overlooked, is the Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Kaspersky’s latest survey* discovered that only 27% of learners use a VPN while attending online courses. Although a VPN isn’t traditionally viewed as a “study tool,” Kaspersky experts explain why it can be beneficial for educational activities.

1. Protects privacy and data

The survey reveals that privacy protection is the leading motivation for using a VPN, with 28% of respondents selecting this option. The concern is especially pronounced among women (35%) and Generation X (34%) respondents.

VPNs, such as Kaspersky VPN, encrypt every bit of traffic and mask the user’s IP address, creating a secure tunnel between the device and the internet. This protection guarantees that personal information remains confidential, even on unsecured networks.

2. Improves connection speed and stability

The second most common driver, cited by 24% of VPN users, is the desire to improve connection quality. This reason is most important for younger users: Generation Z reports it at 30%.

A VPN can improve connection stability and, in some cases, speed by routing traffic through alternative network paths. It may help bypass certain ISP throttling practices and reduce delays caused by inefficient routing.

3. Gives off-campus access to educational resources

VPNs can be used as a part of a broader authentication system (SSO, MFA) that verifies individuals before granting access to campus systems, especially for remote users. 15% of respondents indicated that their education provider required VPN usage, while 9% used VPNs to reach internal systems or libraries.

4. Provides access to content from another country

Geo restrictions may be a potential obstacle to educational content. Accessing educational resources via VPN while on the move is reported by 13% of respondents, while 11% access content from another country with the help of this tool.

To make digital education safer, Kaspersky recommends users should:

Have a different password for each learning platform or service. Consider using Kaspersky Password Manager to securely store credentials.

Activate MFA wherever it’s offered.

Use a reliable security solution like Kaspersky Premium with AI-powered scam protection.

Connect to trusted Wi-Fi networks and protect traffic with a reputable VPN when using public Wi-Fi.

*The study was conducted by Kaspersky’s market research center in August 2026. It involved 1,864 respondents aged 18–65 who had participated in online or hybrid education within the past 12 months, across 18 countries: Brazil, China, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Kaspersky Labs GmbH Mai Al Akkad [email protected] Schloßlände 26 85049 Ingolstadt

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