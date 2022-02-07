The Voting and Selection of Penghulu Mukim candidate for Mukim Lamunin, Tutong District was held via drive-thru yesterday morning at the Kampung Lamunin Community Hall. The drive-thru utilised tablets and ballot papers, while online voting using the E-Undi PMKK application began since the 4th of February.

At the ceremony, Awang Mohd Amirul Hadi bin Haji Mohd Tajudin, Acting Tutong District Officer said the e-Undi PMKK can encourage all levels of society and village residents aged 18 and above to register and vote for the selected candidate.

The sole candidate for the position is 55-year-old Awang Mohd Jaafar bin Haji Tinggal, who received 280 votes. Also present was a Member of the Legislative Council.

