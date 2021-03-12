The selection and voting ceremony for head of village candidates is intended to provide an opportunity for the grassroots to select the village leaders. Thus, the village residents are advised to take full advantage so that the elected leader is the choice of many. Awang Ajmin bin Haji Meludin, Acting Tutong District Officer said the matter during the voting and selection ceremony for Head of Kampong Kupang Candidate, yesterday morning.

A briefing on the selection and voting of candidates’ procedures was delivered by Awang Mohammad Adi Asnawi bin Awang Adanan, Special Duties Officer, Head of the Mukim and Kampong Institutions Section, Tutong District Office.

The single candidate is 47-year-old Awang Haji Nor Sumanty bin Haji Puasa. Out of the 143 people eligible to vote, 119 people are agreed. The results will be presented to the Board of Employment, Discipline, Disciplinary of the Penghulu Mukim and Ketua Kampung, Ministry of Home Affairs for further process. Also present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei