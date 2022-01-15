The Voting and Election Ceremony for Village Head Candidates of Kampung Sungai Liang, Mukim Liang will take place on Sunday, the 13th of February 2022 via drive thru. Voting will use tablet and ballot paper methods.

According to Belait District Office, the ceremony will be held at the SPARK Multi-Purpose Hall in Kampung Sungai Liang, Belait District from 8.00 in the morning. While the voting via e- Undi PMKK mobile application will start on Friday, 11th February 2022 at 8:00 in the morning and will be closed on Sunday, 13th of February 2022 at 11.00 in the morning. While, registration as voters through e-Undi PMKK and tablet methods will be closed on the 10th of February 2022. Meanwhile, registration for voting using the ballot paper method will close on the voting day, which is 13th of February 2022.

Source: Radio Television Brunei