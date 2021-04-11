The duty and responsibility of the selected candidate as Penghulu of Mukim Ukong is to care for any Mukim resident’s issues and problems in order to create solidarity and ensure the resident’s well-being and prosperity. This was underlined by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, Member of the Legislative Council as Acting Penghulu of Mukim Ukong at the Voting and Selection of Penghulu of Mukim Ukong candidate yesterday morning. The function was held at the Kampong Bukit Community Hall.

The voting was held specifically for residents in Kampung Bukit and Kampung Long Mayan including Kampong Ukong residents who have yet to cast their vote. Earlier, Awang Mohd Amirul Hadi bin Haji Md Tajudin, Acting Tutong District Officer as the event’s chairman in his speech expressed his appreciation towards the Acting Penghulu of Mukim Ukong for all the efforts and contributions given.

The sole candidate for the position as the Penghulu of Mukim Ukong is 57-year-old Awang Haji Mohamad Danial @ Tekpin bin Ya`akub. Out of 502 votes, 469 vote for the new candidate. The result will be presented to the Penghulu Mukim and Village Head Appointment, Discipline and Disciplinary Board, Ministry of Home Affairs for the next process.

Source: Radio Television Brunei