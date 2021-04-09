The Voting and Election Ceremony of Penghulu Mukim Ukong and Village Head of Kampung Ukong Candidates was held yesterday morning at the Dato Pemancha Saging Ukong Primary School Hall in Kampung Ukong, Tutong District.

In his address at the voting ceremony, Awang Mohd Amirul Hadi bin Haji Md Tajudin, Acting Tutong District Officer highlighted the importance of honesty in carrying out responsibility as voters. Today’s vote was for the voting and election of village head of Kampung Ukong candidate. Meanwhile, the Voting and Election of Penghulu Mukim Ukong candidate will take place this Sunday at the Kampung Bukit Community Hall in Mukim Ukong. Also present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei