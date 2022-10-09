Voting and Selection for Village Head Candidate

The Voting and Selection Ceremony for Village Head Candidate for Mentiri National Housing Scheme Area 2, Mukim Mentiri took place on 9th October afternoon, at the Mukim Mentiri Community Hall.

During the ceremony, Awang Haji Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei MuaraDistrict Officer, among others, emphasised the great responsibility of holding the trust not only of the Government, but also of the villagers. The two candidates voted for were Awang Haji Moksin bin Haji Mokti and Awang Mohammad Rakif bin Haji Alias.

Meanwhile, the voting and selection of village head candidate for Tanah Jambu National Housing Scheme, Mukim Mentiri was held at the Youth Development Centre, Kampung Tanah Jambu. Two candidates voted for were Pengiran Mazrawi bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud and Awang Haji Norahidan bin Haji Ahmad.

Source: Radio Television Brunei