Village Head has a vital role and responsibility as a leader of unity, harmony and well-being as well as a driving force for the socio-economic development of the village community. Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubaarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim was Speaking at the voting and election of Village Head for Kampung Belais dan Buda-Buda, Mukim Bokok. The event took place this morning at Mukim Bokok Community Hall.

The Acting Temburong District officer expressed his hope that the sole candidate who is a youth will be able to lead the village as a village head with a leadership vision for village improvement, inline with Wawasan Brunei 2035.

The sole candidate, 30-year-old Awang Mohammad Afnan bin Haji Gapor is the Acting Village Head for Kampung Belais and Buda-Buda. Also present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran Bin Haji Sabtu, a Member of the Legislative Council.

