The leadership of today’s Penghulu Mukim and Village Head has undergone great changes, becoming more difficult and challenging inline with the development and demands of the era. Speaking at the voting and election of the Village Head for Kampung Puni and Batang Tuau, Bangar Town, Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council explained the leadership of a penghulu and village head should be comprehensive in various fields namely in economy, society, religion, welfare and education. The ceremony was held yesterday morning at Bangar Town Civic Centre Complex.

Yang Berhormat added, a Penghulu or village head must be ready to shoulder the duties and responsibilities entrusted by equipping themselves with knowledge and experience, various skills and be aware of current developments as well as identify the wants and needs of the community. They must also have good morals, the caliber and farsightedness that can bring about change and new ideas towards developing the community and the village.

The sole candidate, 48-year-old, Awang Ashawary bin Haji Abdul Rahman is a government employee and also the Acting Village Head for Kampung Puni and Batang Tuau. Of the 248 eligible voters, only 183 attended the voting session. 183 voted for, while 2 voted against with no damaged vote. Also present was Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubaarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer.

Meanwhile, the Voting and Election of the Village Head for Kampung Menengah candidate will take place next Friday, the 23rd of April 2021. Residents of Kampung Menengah and surrounding areas comprising His Majesty’s citizens and Permanent Residents living in Kampung Menengah and Surrounding areas and aged not less than 18 years can cast their votes until the 22nd of April. Voting can be made at the residence of the Acting Village Head of Kampung Menengah as well as the Mukim and Kampung Institution, Temburong District Office. Voting will open at 8 in the morning during the Voting and Election of Village Head for Kampung Menengah at Dewan Belalong, Bangar Town Civic Centre Complex.

Source: Radio Television Brunei