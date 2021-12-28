The Voting and Election Ceremony for Penghulu of Mukim Lumapas ended yesterday with a vote counting. The 3-day voting, which was held at Sayydina Umar Al-Khattab Secondary School, Mukim Lumapas, used online method, the E-Undi PMKK, and by drive-thru voting using ballot papers and tablets.

Awang Amran bin Haji Maidin received the most votes of 680 votes. Support and unity at the grassroots level, understanding and consensus with the Village Head and the mukim and kampung community are necessary to develop a mukim. Also present were a Member of the Legislative Council and the Brunei Muara District Officer. Meanwhile, the Voting and Election Ceremony for Penghulu of Mukim Mentiri will be held on 14th January 2022 and 16th January 2022 at the Mukim Mentiri Community Hall, Mentiri National Housing Scheme.

Source: Radio Television Brunei